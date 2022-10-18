Contact Us
Amesbury Man Sentenced To 14 Years In NH Prison After Molesting Boy For Years: Police

Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier
Tyler Hartt
Tyler Hartt Photo Credit: Exeter (NH) Police Department

A Massachusetts man charged with molesting a young boy for several years reached a deal with prosecutors in New Hampshire to serve 14 years in prison, authorities said.  

Tyler Hartt, 27, pleaded guilty in Rockingham (NH) Superior Court to four counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault as part of a plea deal, Exeter (NH) police said

Prosecutors from two jurisdictions had charged him with one count of felonious sexual assault and ten counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault, Sea Coast Online reported

Investigators arrested Hartt on Oct. 5, 2021, after the parents of a boy told investigators that he was abusing their son, the newspaper said. Police said the abuse began when the child was in third grade and continued until he was in eighth. Exeter investigators said Hartt would show the boy pornography as they sat in his car before he assaulted the child, the news report said. 

Hartt must undergo counseling and treatment as part of the plea deal, avoid all contact with the victim, and register as a sexual offender, the report said. 

