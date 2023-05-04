Planeload Of Costly, Purebred Dogs Heads To Salem For Adoption

More than 100 dogs and cats were removed from a breeder in Texas with unsafe conditions, 10 of which are on their way to NEAS in Salem and the MSPCA Cape Cod Adoption Center in Centerville, on Thursday, May 4 according to MSPCA-Angell.

Nine of the rescue pups are purebred Bichon Frisés, a small, hypoallergenic breed rarely seen in animal shelters. Also coming along with the crew of Bichon Frisés, who range in age from eight months to five years old, is a one-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier from the same breeder.

“Dogs in commercial breeding facilities are often bred under terrible conditions,” explained MSPCA Director of Advocacy, Kara Holmquist. “The dogs are crowded into small spaces, they aren’t socialized. They’re inbred and overbred, which can lead to health and genetic disorders. Puppies are taken from their mothers too young, so they have behavioral issues.”

The rescue pups will be available for adoption after they undergo a state-mandated 48-hour quarantine and receive any necessary medical treatment.

The dogs were seized as part of an animal cruelty investigation and taken to the Montgomery County Animal Services, which was already overwhelmed before the influx of new dogs and cats. Before the seizure, the MSPCA took in 20 Texas pups from Montgomery County Animal Services to help them prepare for the slew of new pets.

“Our goal is always to help shelters through relocation whenever they’re overwhelmed by the number of animals they’re taking in from cruelty cases,” Keiley said.

Care for the 10 dogs is estimated to cost $5,000. Those wishing to donate can do so here.

Keep an eye out on the MSPCA's social media for updates on when the dogs will be available for adoption.

