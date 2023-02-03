Loved Ones Honor Lawrence Father With 'Infectious Smile' Gunned Down At 31

Loved ones are mourning the death of a 31-year-old father from Lawrence who was shot and killed in Methuen last weekend.

"Carlos always had a smile on his face, he was the life of the party, and was a trustworthy and kind man," his obituary reads. "He loved to spend time with his family more than anything."

Bello was shot in the Haverhill Street area of Methuen and later pronounced dead at Lawrence General Hospital early Sunday morning, Jan. 29 as previously reported by Daily Voice.

Adrian Isabel, age 17, of Methuen and Kelvin Francisco-Perez, age 22, of Lawrence, have been arrested and charged in connection with the fatal shooting, also reported by Daily Voice.

"Carlito poured love and light into those around him because it's just the type of person he was," a GoFundMe campaign organized on his behalf reads. "He lit up every room he walked into with his infectious smile and laughter."

Bello was born and raised in Lawrence and graduated from Colonial High School in Orlando, FL, according to his obituary. He channeled his passion of cars into his work as a mechanic.

Bello leaves behind many family members including his parents Carlos and Ivelisse, fiancé Sasha, and son Nicholas. More information about his funeral can be found here and anyone interested in donating to his GoFundMe can click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.