Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Andover, Beverly, Gloucester, Haverhill, Lawrence, Lynn, Methuen, Peabody, Salem & Saugus
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Andover, Beverly, Gloucester, Haverhill, Lawrence, Lynn, Methuen, Peabody, Salem & Saugus

Nearby Sites

  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
  • Middlesex
    serves Arlington, Cambridge, Everett, Framingham, Lowell, Malden, Medford, Newton, Somerville & Waltham
  • Suffolk
    serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop
  • Norfolk
    serves Braintree, Brookline, Franklin, Needham, Norwood, Quincy, Randolph, Stoughton, Wellesley & Weymouth
News

Gloucester Park Closed After Blade Falls Over 400 Feet From Windmill (PHOTOS)

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
A close-up of the snapped turbine blade in at Blackburn Industrial Park in Gloucester A close-up of the snapped turbine blade in at Blackburn Industrial Park in Gloucester
A close-up of the snapped turbine blade in at Blackburn Industrial Park in Gloucester Photo Credit: @PeterLovasco on Twitter
Gloucester Fire shut down Great Republic Drive as a result of the fallen blade Gloucester Fire shut down Great Republic Drive as a result of the fallen blade
Gloucester Fire shut down Great Republic Drive as a result of the fallen blade Photo Credit: @PeterLovasco on Twitter

A park in Gloucester was closed after a blade broke off from a windmill standing at 492 feet, authorities said. 

Firefighters responded to a report of a blade that came off a wind turbine at Applied Materials on Dory Road in the Blackburn Industrial Park around 7 a.m. on Sunday, July 31, Gloucester Fire and the Town of Gloucester said in a joint release. 

Crews had to close down the area to determine any potential hazards or concerns and ensure the turbine would not cause any further damage, both organizations said. No injuries were reported.

Applied Materials, the company that owns and operates the windmill, said the cause of the fallen blade remains unknown. After close inspection, however, the company determined no imminent structural concerns. 

Great Republic Drive is closed indefinitely in the area as a result. Gloucester Police and Fire will be directing people to access their businesses as well. 

The town will continue to provide updates as they become available. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.