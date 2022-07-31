Gloucester Park Closed After Blade Falls Over 400 Feet From Windmill (PHOTOS)

A park in Gloucester was closed after a blade broke off from a windmill standing at 492 feet, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to a report of a blade that came off a wind turbine at Applied Materials on Dory Road in the Blackburn Industrial Park around 7 a.m. on Sunday, July 31, Gloucester Fire and the Town of Gloucester said in a joint release.

Crews had to close down the area to determine any potential hazards or concerns and ensure the turbine would not cause any further damage, both organizations said. No injuries were reported.

Applied Materials, the company that owns and operates the windmill, said the cause of the fallen blade remains unknown. After close inspection, however, the company determined no imminent structural concerns.

Great Republic Drive is closed indefinitely in the area as a result. Gloucester Police and Fire will be directing people to access their businesses as well.

The town will continue to provide updates as they become available.

