Ex-Salem Gym Teacher Accused Of Sexual Abuse Facing New Rape Charge: Report

New charges leveled against a former gym teacher bring the number of children he is accused of sexually abusing up to 12, Salem News reported. All of the survivors of the former teacher's abuse are girls aged between six and eight, the outlet reports.

North Andover resident Daniel Hakim, 36, was arrested in June for 32 counts of aggravated indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, according to authorities. With these new allegations, his total number of counts has grown to 39 including two counts of rape of a child, Salem News reported.

All of the survivors were students at the Saltonstall School, where Hakim taught physical education for five years. Hakim pleaded not guilty to the new charges, just as he pled to the original, according to Salem News.

Though he was removed from the school in 2020, Hakim was not prosecutable until a student and survivor informed her parents of Hakim's improper conduct in 2021.

Following his subsequent arrest survivors continued to come forward with more information, allowing additional charges to be leveled.

"This arrest and today’s arraignment show the strength of victims and survivors when they are supported and empowered to step out of the shadows to tell their accounts,” read a statement issued in June by Salem Mayor Kimberley Driscoll, Salem Police Chief Lucas Miller, and Superintendent of Salem Public Schools Dr. Stephen Zrike.

The former teacher was released on $200,000 bail, but is confined to the limits of his property by a GPS bracelet, Salem News reported.

