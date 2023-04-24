Newburyport May Keep A Beloved Bakery... If They Can Raise A Few More Dollars

Joe Mysliwiec has been baking at the Figtree Kitchen on Liberty Street in Newburyport since 2017, according to the GoFundMe he created to cover the last few thousand dollars needed to keep the bakery open.

"If he can raise enough funds, he will keep the location alive and continue to bake there, only under a different name," the fundraiser description reads.

The community of Newburyport clearly believes in Mysliwiec's goal and has donated over $8,000 in four days. The baker is seeking between $10,000 and $15,000 to cover start-up and near-term operating costs.

The owners of the Figtree Kitchen announced their plans to close the location on Sunday, April 30 on Facebook, but said they plan to continue to keep serving many of their beloved baked goods at Chococoa Baking Company & Café located at 50 Water Street.

Mysliwiec has collaborated with the owners and will also continue to serve up some Figtree favorites, including the croissants, some of the scones, the "famous" dinosaur donuts, along with treats of his own creation.

The location's new name has not yet been determined, but Mysliwiec says he welcomes suggestions.

To view the GoFundMe, click here.

