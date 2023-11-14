Missing Haverhill Man Vanished After Getting Into Unknown Truck: Police

Mark Terrero, 30, was last spotted on Winter Street getting into the truck driven by someone his family didn't recognize, according to the Haverhill Police Department.

He is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brown eyes and long black curly hair that is usually worn in a ponytail.

Terrero was wearing a black sweater and black sweatpants at the time of his disappearance, police said.

Authorities have not released any further details about the truck or the driver.

Anyone with information on Terrero’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Haverhill Police Department at 978-373-1212.

