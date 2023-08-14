Mostly Cloudy 85°

Man Hospitalized After Single-Car Crash In Georgetown

First responders attempted to save the life of a man who was seriously injured in an Essex County crash until paramedics rushed him to an area hospital, officials say.

Georgetown Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene of the crash that sent a 74-year-old man to the hospital. #DailyVoice Photo Credit: Georgetown Police Department
Morgan Gonzales
A 74-year-old man was injured in a crash that occurred just before 9:40 a.m. on Monday, Aug 14 on East Main Street (Route 133) in Georgetown, according to the Georgetown Police and Fire Departments. 

The man was driving west on East Main Street when his vehicle drove off the road and smashed into a tree, according to witnesses.

First responders pulled the man out of the car and tried to save his life. Paramedics took him to a local hospital in an ambulance for treatment of his injuries. Officials have not announced whether the man survived as of the time of publication. 

The crash is under investigation by the Georgetown Police Department with help from the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section (CARS) Unit.

The Rowley Fire Department and Newbury Fire Department Medics also responded to the scene.

