Overcast 45°

SHARE

Jason Rivera Charged With Murder, Held Without Bail: DA

A 28-year-old Lawrence man was charged with a shooting on Wednesday, April 24, where a man was rushed to the hospital and later died of his wounds, police said. 

Police tape

Police tape

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/David von Diemar @davidvondiemar
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Jason Rivera, 28 of Lawrence, has been charged with murder and is being held without bail, the Essex County District Attorney said. 

Police were called to the Margin Street area Wednesday night where they found a man bleeding from a gunshot wound. 

Paramedics rushed him to a local hospital and then later to a Boston hospital, where he died of his injuries. 

Police have not released the man's name. 

Investigators did not speculate on the motive behind the killing either. 

to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE