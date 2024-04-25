Jason Rivera, 28 of Lawrence, has been charged with murder and is being held without bail, the Essex County District Attorney said.

Police were called to the Margin Street area Wednesday night where they found a man bleeding from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics rushed him to a local hospital and then later to a Boston hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Police have not released the man's name.

Investigators did not speculate on the motive behind the killing either.

