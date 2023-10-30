Drunk Driver Hits, Drags Woman In Salem: Police

Vasiliy Orlov, 43, of Salem, was arrested and charged in the crash, Salem police said. This is his third OUI charge.

The incident happened during the Haunted Happenings event near 318 Essex Street just after 7 p.m. on Saturday. Police say Orlov crashed into a 35-year-old woman and dragged her. He also struck another car.

Good Samaritans helped free her from the car's undercarriage, Salem police said.

Authorities did not provide any updates on her condition.

Police are charging Orlov with:

Operating under the influence of liquor — 3rd offense

Speeding

Negligent operation

Marked lanes violation

Leaving the scene of property damage, crosswalk violation

Open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

In another incident that night, officers assigned to the same Haunted Happenings event were almost hit by a speeding black BMW 535XI on Washington Street towards New Derby Street, police said.

Vincent Roub, 47, of Salem, was pulled over on Canal Street and arrested on charges of operating under the influence of liquor — 3rd offense, negligent operation, operating with a suspended license subsequent offense, and speeding.

Police warned Halloween enjoyers to be careful and not to get behind the wheel while intoxicated.

