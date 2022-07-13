'You Will Be Remembered': Bertini's Restaurant Closes After Nearly 80 Years

The owners of a popular restaurant in Salem have decided to retire after 79 years in business.

Bertini's Restaurant served their last meals on Saturday, July 2, the restaurant said on Facebook.

"Today we will do our best in the last nine hours that our doors are open," Bertini's said. "We appreciate all the love and support our customers and the community have shown us."

The restaurant became a staple to Salem natives as a place to gather for several occasions, Salem Food Digest said on Facebook. The outlet took the time to thank Bertini's for the many years of fruitful service.

"Thank you very much to Charles and Esther Bertini for all of their hard work that so long ago that began decades of tradition," "Salem Digest said. "Bertini's Restaurant, you will be remembered."

Faithful patrons expressed their sadness for the closure while also looking back at all their most memorable moments at Bertini's.

"A lot of great memories going there as a kid in the 70’s and 80’s with my grandparents," oner Facebook user said. "Just happened to be there the night of the miracle on ice USA-Russia in 1980."

"Thank you for years of great food, wonderful service and a place for the community to come together," another said. "You’re leaving a hole that I’m sure won’t be easily filled. Happy Retirement and success in the staff’s next adventures!!!"

