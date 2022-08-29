Skip's In Merrimac Makes 'Bittersweet' Decision To Close After 75 Years

A family business that was passed down from generation to generation ended its iconic run after 75 years this week.

Skip's Snack Bar has stayed in Lori Matthews' family since her Aunt Dot and Uncle Skip opened the roadside spot in Merrimac in 1947, a Facebook post reads. The post said that despite having a successful 75th year, the family decided that it was time to move on.

"The restaurant and hospitality industry has had a tough time in the past 3 years, many have struggled, several have closed," the post said. "We feel that we have adapted and endured when others did not. So, we are not victims of a Covid closure, but we have chosen at this time to move on to a new chapter in our lives."

Skip's last day was on Sunday, Aug. 28 – a day the restaurant called "bittersweet."

"We are grateful to our crew for getting us to this day and for all of our customers who supported Skip’s through the years," a separate Facebook post said.

Customers both new and old flocked to Skip's to reminisce and get their hands on their last iconic Skip's burgers, Suzie Q's or curly fries.

"We went on Saturday and waited in line for an hour and a half but it was so worth it to go one last time," one customer said. "I have been going to Skips every year since 1970 on the weekend before Memorial Day with my Mom and Dad and when my kids were born in the 90's they started coming too. We are so sad to hear about the closing."

"I can’t even express how upset my husband was all day yesterday 🙈😔 it was his dad’s favorite place and they went since he was just a little boy!" another customer said. "You will be missed terribly."

However, one comment seemed to capture the essence of Skip's closure in once sentence: "Summers will never be quite the same."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.