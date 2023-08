M&M 2023 Revocable Trust claimed the prize last week on behalf of the winner, who wished to remain anonymous. The winner chose to take the lump sum payment of $650,000 before taxes rather than the annuity, the Massachusetts State Lottery said.

The winner purchased the “$4,000,000 Platinum Jackpot” ticket at T-Stop Superette, 546 Walnut St. in Lynn. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the lucky lottery ticket.

