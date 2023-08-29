U.S. News Ranks Maryland's Top Public High Schools: Here's How It Compares To Niche's List

U.S. News studies data from nearly 25,000 public high schools across the country, with a focus on how well students are prepared for college and performance on state assessments, the website says.

Here are the top five best public high schools in Maryland, according to U.S. News & World Report:

No. 1 - Poolesville High School, Montgomery County

No. 2 - Eastern Technical High School, Baltimore

Eastern Technical High School, Baltimore No. 3 - Walt Whitman High School, Bethesda

Walt Whitman High School, Bethesda No. 4 - Thomas S. Wootton High School, Rockville

Thomas S. Wootton High School, Rockville No. 5 - Winston Churchill High School, Potomac

Poolesville HS was also ranked No. 1 in Maryland by Niche. US News ranked it at No. 140 nationally, and 86 percent of its students participate in AP course work.

"The total minority enrollment is 58%, and 9% of students are economically disadvantaged. Poolesville High School is 1 of 30 high schools in the Montgomery County Public Schools," US News reads.

Click here for the list of best public high schools in Maryland from U.S. News & World Report and here for Niche's list as reported by Daily Voice.

