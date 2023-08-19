Fair 74°

These High Schools Ranked Top 5 In Maryland, Report Says

The grades are in and these Maryland high schools are a cut above the rest, according to the community and school ranking site Niche.

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

After considering a number of key areas, the following schools were ranked in the website’s 2023 “Best Public High Schools in Maryland” report:

  • No. 1 - Poolesville High School, Montgomery County
  • No. 2 - Walt Whitman, Montgomery County
  • No. 3 - Marriotts Ridge, Howard County
  • No. 4 - Winston Churchill, Montgomery County
  • No. 5 - River Hill, Howard County

All five high schools earned an overall grade of A+.

Click here for the complete list from Niche.

