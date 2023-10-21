Suspected Judge Killer's Mercedes Found In Williamsport, Sheriff Says (Developing)

On Saturday afternoon, the Washington County Sheriff's Office issued an alert that there will be a "significant" police presence in Williamsport after a silver Mercedes being driven by Pedro Argote was located in the area.

Argote has been the subject of a days-long manhunt after 52-year-old Judge Andrew Wilkinson was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the driveway of his Hagerstown home in the 19100 block of Olde Waterford Road.

The judge was rushed to Meritus Medical Center by first responders, where he later died from his injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

On Friday, new details were released by Washington County Sheriff Brian Albert, who identified the 49-year-old Frederick resident as a suspect after the judge denied him visitation of his children to their mother, though Argote did not appear at the proceeding.

"This was a targeted attack of Judge Wilkinson," Albert said during a press conference on Friday. "The suspect is known to drive a silver Mercedes GL450 with the Maryland license plate 4EH0408. He is considered armed and dangerous and anyone with information has been asked to contact local law enforcement."

As a precaution on Thursday night, Albert said that local and state police agencies were posted outside of other judges' homes in the county overnight, and federal authorities have joined the investigation into the fatal shooting.

Charges against Argote are pending, according to the sheriff's office.

Officials noted that Argote legally owned the weapon used in the shooting, and while he has no criminal record in Washington County, police have been called to his home for verbal domestic assaults multiple times in the last two years.

More information is expected to be released at a 4:30 press conference at Byron Park in Williamsport.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

