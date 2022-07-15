Contact Us
Police & Fire

One Dead After Head-On Crash, Car Fire In Washington County: Sheriff

Zak Failla
The crash happened on Halfway Boulevard in the area of Oak Ridge Drive in Hagerstown. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash. Photo Credit: Washington County Sheriff Facebook

One person was killed and two hospitalized after being involved in a head-on crash in Maryland that led to a massive car fire, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

A 2017 Toyota was traveling east on Halfway Boulevard near the area of Oak Ridge Drive at approximately 10 p.m. on Thursday, July 14, when the driver lost control and entered the oncoming lanes, striking a Chevy Malibu in Hagerstown.

As a result of the collision, the Toyota caught fire, according to the sheriff's office.

The two occupants of the Malibu were transported to Meritus Medical Center for treatment of their injuries sustained in the crash, and the sole occupant of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said that the deceased was transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner for autopsy and positive identification.

No identifying information has been provided by the sheriff’s office, which is still investigating the fatal incident.

“An Accident Reconstructionist was called to the scene; the incident remains under investigation,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “The Washington County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Halfway Volunteer Fire Company for their assistance.” 

