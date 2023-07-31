Fair 75°

One Killed In Double Hagerstown Shooting, Police Say

One person was killed in a double shooting in broad daylight in Washington County involving friends, police say.

The shooting was reported at 1028 Brinker Drive in Hagerstown.
Zak Failla
Shortly after 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 30, officers from the Hagerstown Police Department were called to an apartment complex on Brinker Drive, where there were reports of shots fired in the area.

Upon arrival, officers found a 24-year-old woman dead from a gunshot wound and a second was struck multiple times and survived.

The 31-year-old woman was rushed to Mertitus Medical Center with serious injuries, police said. Her condition was not available on Monday, July 31.

Investigators made note that the victims are believed to be familiar with the shooter.

No information about the victims was released on Monday afternoon pending the notification of their families.

More details are expected to be released. The investigation into the fatal shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

