Home Torched By Burning Rug In Washington County: State Fire Marshal

Dozens of firefighters from the Hancock Volunteer Fire Department were called shortly after 1 p.m. on Thursday to a home in the 4900 block of Casper Road, where there was a fast-moving fire reported in the area.

According to investigators, the homeowner was attempting to burn fringes from a rug that was sitting on a plastic container, and when he walked away, he heard a noise coming from the back of the deck, where he found the porch on fire and called 911.

Officials say that he attempted to extinguish the fire with a garden hose before the fire department arrived, though he was unable to stop it from spreading and causing more than $200,000 in damage.

The displaced homeowner is now being assisted by family following the fire. No injuries were reported.

