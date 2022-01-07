Fast-Growing Grocery Outlet Opens Maryland Outpost

A fast-growing markdown grocer is making its mark in Maryland.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. opened in mid-June at on Massey Boulevard in Hagerstown, Supermarket News reports.

Customers can enter to win $1,000 in groceries through July 14.

A typical shopper basket is approximately 40 percent lower than conventional grocers, 20 percent lower than than leading discount supermarkets, according to Supermarket News.

You may be wondering, how exactly does this work? Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. buys excess products "for pennies on the dollar," allowing each local store owner to choose products from company inventory. Thus, each store personalizes its selection for the local community.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has additional locations in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho, Nevada and New Jersey.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp, 1713 Massey Blvd., Hagerstown, MD

