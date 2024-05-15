The weeks-long investigation into an April shooting led to the arrest of Jontae Lamont Proctor, 21, who has no fixed address, authorities announced on Wednesday morning.

Deputies were called to the eatery on Miramar Way in California at around 11:11 p.m. on April 2, where there were reports of a shooting inside the building.

According to investigators, there was an altercation inside the restaurant that led to one person pulling out a gun and striking another during the dispute.

The nature of the dispute was not disclosed by the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said that first responders administered life-saving measures until the victim could be rushed to an area trauma center for treatment and evaluation of undisclosed injuries.

On Tuesday, May 14, Proctor was arrested without incident, according to the sheriff's office, on open warrants for:

Attempted first-degree murder;

Attempted second-degree murder;

First-degree assault;

Second-degree assault;

Use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence;

Violation of probation.

Officials made note that when he was arrested, Proctor was in possession of a fully loaded handgun, leading to six additional weapons charges.

Proctor is being held at the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center pending his bond hearing.

