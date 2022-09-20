Great Mills High School Placed On Lockdown Due To Large Disturbance/Fight: Sheriff

Another instance of violence at a Maryland high school forced administrators to enter a precautionary lockdown, officials said.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office announced shortly before 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20 that Great Mills High School has been placed under lockdown as a precaution due to a large disturbance and fight.

Officials did not disclose the nature of the disturbance or provide any details about what caused the issue.

The situation is contained, according to the agency, and parents/guardians have been advised not to respond to the school.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

