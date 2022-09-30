Woman With Kids In Car Busted With Needles, Drugs In Maryland Amid Crash Investigation: Police

A Maryland woman is facing charges for allegedly driving while under the influence of drugs with children inside her car before crashing in St. Mary’s County, police say.

Lexington Park resident Amy Leigh Burke, 36, is facing multiple charges from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office following an investigation into a motor vehicle crash in California.

Deputies from the sheriff's office responded to the 22600 block of There Notch Road in California for the reported crash on Monday, Sept. 26, officials announced on Friday, Sept. 30.

During the investigation, deputies said that Burke was at fault for the crash and allegedly impaired at the time with two unrestrained children inside her vehicle.

Further investigation and a search of the vehicle led to the seizure of needles, and a suspected smoking device with possible cocaine residue and she was taken into custody.

Burke was charged with:

Reckless endangerment;

Neglect of a minor;

Controlled Dangerous Substances (CDS): Possession of paraphernalia;

CDS: Possession of not marijuana;

Driving while impaired by a controlled dangerous substance;

Driving under the influence.

