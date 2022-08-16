Contact Us
St. Mary's Daily Voice serves California, Golden Beach, Leonardtown, Lexington Park & Wildewood
Return to your home site

Menu

St. Mary's Daily Voice serves California, Golden Beach, Leonardtown, Lexington Park & Wildewood

Nearby Sites

  • Calvert
    serves Chesapeake Beach, Chesapeake Ranch Estates, Drum Point, Dunkirk, Huntingtown, North Beach, Owings, Prince Frederick & Solomons
  • Charles
    serves Bensville, Bryans Road, Indian Head, La Plata, Saint Charles & Waldorf
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Police & Fire

Treatment Facility Escapee Wanted In St. Mary's County On Multiple Charges: Sheriff

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Guy Vivian Butler
Guy Vivian Butler Photo Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

Seen him?

An alert has been issued by law enforcement agencies in Maryland as they look to locate a missing man wanted on theft, escape, and other charges.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Guy Vivian Butler, 57, who has no fixed address, after he absconded from an inpatient treatment facility, officials said.

Butler, described as being approximately 6-foot-2, weighing an estimated 195 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, made his great escape on Sunday, July 31, after previously being charged with theft, property destruction, and escape, according to the sheriff's office.

The investigation into Butler is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding Butler or his whereabouts has been asked to contact Det. Allison Mattera at the St. Mary’s County Sherif’s Office by calling (301) 475-4200 ext. 78124 or by email at Allison.Mattera@stmarysmd.com.

Tipsters looking to remain anonymous and potentially pick up a $1,000 reward can also contact Crime Stoppers at (301) 475-3333 or by texting the information to investigators to “TIP239” plus the message to “CRIMES” (274637). 

to follow Daily Voice St. Mary's and receive free news updates.