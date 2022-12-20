Suspect Shot Fleeing From Sheriff's Deputies In St. Mary's In Stolen Vehicle, Officials Say

A person fleeing from police in a reportedly stolen vehicle in Maryland was shot and hospitalized by officers following a temporary pursuit, authorities announced.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting in the 23400 block of Three Notch Road in California near the Wildwood Shopping Center shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19.

Deputies were able to locate the stolen vehicle in the area of the shopping center and the suspect proceeded to flee on foot. During the pursuit, police say that he was shot by officers.

First responders at the scene provided aid to the suspect, who was airlifted by a police helicopter to an area trauma center for treatment.

His condition was not immediately available early on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

No injuries to deputies were reported.

According to the sheriff, “in accordance with Maryland State Law, the Maryland Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division (IID) was contacted and briefed on the investigation.”

This is a developing story. More information is expected to be released as the investigation continues.

