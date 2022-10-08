Suspect Charged With Murder, Victim ID'd Following Fatal Lexington Park Shooting: Sheriff

A man from Prince George's County with a checkered criminal history is facing multiple murder, assault, and weapons charges following the fatal shooting of a 53-year-old man in St. Mary's County, investigators announced.

Forestville resident Malcolm Carl Young, 46, was apprehended within minutes by members of the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office following the shooting death of Great Mills resident Anthony Charles Wright on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

On Wednesday, Aug. 10, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office announced that Young had been arrested and was charged with:

First-degree murder;

Second-degree murder;

First-degree assault;

Second-degree assault;

Possession of a handgun or loaded handgun on a person;

Possession of a firearm during a crime of violence with a felony conviction;

Controlled and Dangerous Substances: Possession of firearms.

Members of the St. Mary's County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 21600 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park shortly before 6 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, where there were multiple reports of a shooting in the area.

Upon arrival, deputies said that they found Wright suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Lifesaving measures were attempted, and Wright was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead from the gunshot wounds, according to investigators.

The incident remains under investigation by detectives and members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Crime Lab.

No motive for the shooting been released.

Wright is currently being held at the St. Mary's County Detention Center, where he. is awaiting an initial appearance before the District Court Commissioner.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide has been asked to contact Det. Warren Forinash at the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office by calling (301) 475-4200 ext. 78072 or by texting a tip to “TIP239” with the message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Tipsters using the Crime Solvers Program will also be eligible for a $1,000 reward, officials noted, as long as the suspect is arrested and prosecuted for the alleged homicide.

