An alert was issued in March by the sheriff's office after Lexington Park native Ashley Lauren Markart managed to escape her home detention following her arrest for a weapons offense.

According to officials, Markart was on home detention when she removed her court-ordered GPS monitoring device and fled the area.

The 31-year-old woman was reported missing on Wednesday, March 6 by the sheriff's office, which said that she had been located and apprehended on Friday.

No details about possible new charges were announced.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice St. Mary's and receive free news updates.