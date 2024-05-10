Fog/Mist 61°

Ashley Lauren Markart Back In Custody After Escape

A woman is back behind bars months after she escaped from custody in St. Mary's County.

 Photo Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff
Zak Failla
An alert was issued in March by the sheriff's office after Lexington Park native Ashley Lauren Markart managed to escape her home detention following her arrest for a weapons offense.

According to officials, Markart was on home detention when she removed her court-ordered GPS monitoring device and fled the area.

The 31-year-old woman was reported missing on Wednesday, March 6 by the sheriff's office, which said that she had been located and apprehended on Friday.

No details about possible new charges were announced.

