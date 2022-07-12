Contact Us
Suspect Apprehended After Assault With Baseball Bat In St. Mary's County: Sheriff

Zak Failla
Michael Alan Jones
Michael Alan Jones Photo Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

A 65-year-old man was apprehended after allegedly beating his victim with a baseball bat during an assault in Maryland, the St. Mary's County Sheriff’s office announced.

Hollywood resident Michael Alan Jones was arrested by sheriff's deputies after an alleged premeditated assault of his victim while using the bat as a weapon.

It is alleged that on Sunday, July 10, deputies responded to the 23700 block of Ruths Way in Hollywood, where there was a reported assault in progress.

Upon arrival, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said that the investigation determined that Jones allegedly showed up at his victim's home holding a baseball bat.

Jones then allegedly struck his victim with a bat repeatedly, “leaving visible injury,” according to the sheriff’s office. A bystander was able to separate the two and Jones retreated to his home where he was ultimately arrested following the investigation into the incident.

Following his apprehension, Jones was charged with first-degree assault for his role in the attack. No return court information has been released by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. 

