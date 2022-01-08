St. Mary's County Man Busted With Drugs, Marijuana Plants While Fetching ID: Sheriff

A man is facing multiple charges after being busted with prescription pills and drug paraphernalia while being approached by investigators in Maryland, officials said.

Thomas Matthew Higgins, 28, was arrested on the 20700 block of Golden Thompson Road in Avenue after he made contact with deputies from the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said that after being approached, while he was obtaining his ID, deputies observed a dollar bill with suspected drug residue - believed to be Alprazolam - a pill bottle with the label removed with several pills inside, and a scale with powder residue believed to be heroin.

Also located on the porch of the residence were two plants that were believed to be marijuana. Deputies also had a needle on him that contained suspected heroin residue.

Higgins was arrested without incident and charged with CDS: possession of not marijuana and CDS: possession of paraphernalia.

