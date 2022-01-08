Contact Us
St. Mary's Daily Voice serves California, Golden Beach, Leonardtown, Lexington Park & Wildewood
Return to your home site

Menu

St. Mary's Daily Voice serves California, Golden Beach, Leonardtown, Lexington Park & Wildewood

Nearby Sites

  • Calvert
    serves Chesapeake Beach, Chesapeake Ranch Estates, Drum Point, Dunkirk, Huntingtown, North Beach, Owings, Prince Frederick & Solomons
  • Charles
    serves Bensville, Bryans Road, Indian Head, La Plata, Saint Charles & Waldorf
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Police & Fire

St. Mary's County Man Busted With Drugs, Marijuana Plants While Fetching ID: Sheriff

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Thomas Matthew Higgins
Thomas Matthew Higgins Photo Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

A man is facing multiple charges after being busted with prescription pills and drug paraphernalia while being approached by investigators in Maryland, officials said.

Thomas Matthew Higgins, 28, was arrested on the 20700 block of Golden Thompson Road in Avenue after he made contact with deputies from the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said that after being approached, while he was obtaining his ID, deputies observed a dollar bill with suspected drug residue - believed to be Alprazolam - a pill bottle with the label removed with several pills inside, and a scale with powder residue believed to be heroin.

Also located on the porch of the residence were two plants that were believed to be marijuana. Deputies also had a needle on him that contained suspected heroin residue.

Higgins was arrested without incident and charged with CDS: possession of not marijuana and CDS: possession of paraphernalia. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.