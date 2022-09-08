Motorcycle Thief Enjoys Brief Joy Ride Before Crashing Into Ditch In Lexington Park: Sheriff

A motorcycle thief in Maryland didn't make it real far after hot-wiring a bike and subsequently crashing into a ditch, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Lexington Park resident Malachi Alexander Steele, 20, is facing charges after allegedly stealing a parked motorcycle and accidentally destroying it during a joy ride, authorities said.

Deputies from the sheriff's office responded to the 21600 block of Liberty Street in Lexington Park late on Monday, Aug. 8, where there was a reported theft of the motorcycle.

The investigation determined that Steele allegedly stole the victim’s motorcycle from a parking lot in the area, damaging it by pulling numerous electrical wires to get the bike started.

After stealing the bike, investigators from the sheriff’s office said that he proceeded to crash the motorcycle into a nearby ditch and he was arrested without incident.

Steele was charged with theft and malicious destruction of property at the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and released. No return court date has been announced.

