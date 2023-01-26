Contact Us
Mobile Home Razed By Fast-Moving Two-Alarm Blaze In Maryland: Fire Marshal

The Dorchester County home was destroyed by the fire Photo Credit: Office of The State Fire Marshal

A mobile home was destroyed by a midday two-alarm fire in Maryland that took firefighters nearly an hour to get under control.

The fire marshal says that the fire was reported in Dorchester County shortly after 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, on Partridge Lane in Reliance when there was an electrical failure underneath the mobile home that sparked the blaze in the living room of the residence.

More than two dozen firefighters from the El Dorado Volunteer Fire Department took approximately 45 minutes to get the two-alarm fire under control, but not before it caused upwards of $70,000 in damage for the homeowner.

Officials noted that there was no smoke alarm or fire alarm present at the home.

No injuries were reported.

