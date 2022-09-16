Maryland State Police Arrest Man Charged In 2021 Fatal Impaired Driving Crash In St. Mary’s

More than a year after a fatal four-car crash in Maryland, state police announced that they have arrested a suspect who was allegedly impaired when he crashed head-on with another driver last summer.

St. Mary’s County resident Kevin Eugene Luther, 42, was indicted this week and arrested at his Lexington Park home following a yearlong investigation into the fatal crash in August last year, Maryland State Police officials announced.

Shortly before 7 p.m. on Aug. 31, 2021, police said that troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to Pegg Road in the area of Spring Valley Drive in Lexington Park for a report of a multi-vehicle crash.

According to investigators, an Audi S4, driven by Luther, crashed head-on with a Nissan Rogue in the center turn lane of Pegg Road, sending the Nissan into a Ford Escape, which overturned and struck a second Nissan.

The driver and passenger of the Nissan Rogue, Sherish Lynn Guthrie, 53, and Hilda Gale Kanney, 73, both of Lexington Park, were pronounced dead at the scene, police said, while Luther was transported to MedStar St. Mary's Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Luther was charged with two counts each of negligent manslaughter, vehicular homicide while impaired, and related offenses, according to investigators.

These agencies assisted in the takedown of Luther:

Troopers from the Leonardtown Barrack;

CED-Central South;

CED-Firearms Enforcement Unit;

The STATE Team;

Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force.

He is being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center pending an initial appearance before a District Court commissioner.

