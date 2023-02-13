Man Barred From Possessing Weapons Busted With Handgun During Barricade In Chaptico: Sheriff

A Chaptico man is facing weapon and ammunition charges following an hours-long barricade situation that played out in St. Mary’s County on Sunday morning, according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson.

Austin Cameron Darling, 28, who is prohibited from possessing firearms in Maryland, was busted with a 9mm handgun and ammunition after a near four-hour barricade situation that ultimately ended peacefully, officials said.

The incident began shortly after 6 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, when the St. Mary’s County Emergency Communications Center was contacted regarding a suspicious conversation the caller overheard while trying to speak to a family member.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 2400 block of Hurry Road in Chaotic to investigate, but could not get anyone inside the home to respond.

A perimeter was established around the residence and a barricade was declared at 7:10 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Multiple attempts were made to contact the occupants of the home, according to the spokesperson, and it was determined that one of the suspects, later identified as Darling, was prohibited from possessing firearms, according to the Maryland Gun Center.

The situation resolved itself shortly before 10 a.m. on Sunday when Darling and a second occupant of the home exited the residence and were taken into custody.

During a search of the house, officials say that deputies located a multi-colored 9mm handgun and ammunition in Darling’s room, while there was additional ammunition in the kitchen.

Darling was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, where he was charged with the illegal possession of a regulated firearm and illegal. possession of ammunition.

Following his arrest, Darling was released from the facility on Sunday on a personal bond.

