Gun-Toting Home Invader Picked Up By Police Day After Armed Robbery In Great Mills: Sheriff

One of two home invaders who brandished a weapon during an armed robbery in Great Mills has been apprehended hours after the reported burglary, officials announced.

Wade Joshua Braithwaite, 29, of Lexington Park, was tracked down and arrested by members of the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office’s Criminal Investigations Division on Wednesday, Jan. 11 following a home invasion the previous morning.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, it is alleged that Braithwaite and a second man entered a home in the 45900 block of Fox Chase Drive armed with a weapon.

It is alleged that the pair assaulted their victim, took property, and proceeded to flee the area. The homeowner was transported to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation of the injuries sustained in the attack.

The incident led detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division to identify Braithwaite as a suspect, and he was taken into custody early on Wednesday afternoon.

Braithwaite was charged with:

Home invasion;

Armed robbery;

First-degree assault;

First-degré burglary;

Robbery;

Second-degree assault;

Handgun on person;

Firearm use in a felony or violent crime;

Theft of $100 to under $1,500;

Three counts of CDS Possession;

Possession of contraband in a place of confinement;

Three counts of possession with intent to distribute;

Two counts of CDS: large amount.

He remains in custody at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Deputy Allison Mattera at the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office by calling (301) 475-4200 ext. 78124 or emailing Allison.Mattera@stmaryscountymd.gov.

Click here to follow Daily Voice St. Mary's and receive free news updates.