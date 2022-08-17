Faulty Turn Leads To Two-Car Midday Crash That Left One Unresponsive In Leonardtown: Sheriff

An investigation has been launched after an 88-year-old Maryland man was t-boned attempting to make a questionable left turn at a busy St. Mary’s County intersection, the sheriff’s office announced.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported major crash shortly before 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17 at the intersection of Hollywood Road and Route 5 in Leonardtown.

Upon arrival, officers said that they observed “an offset head-on style motor vehicle collision with one operator unresponsive.”

The preliminary investigation into the violent crash determined that California resident Armond Cyrill Proctor, 88, was driving a Ford-150 south on Route 5 when he attempted to make the left turn onto Hollywood Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

While making the turn, officials said that Proctor was struck by a 2012 F-250 being driven by Leonardtown resident Peter Michael Watson, 70, who was traveling north on Route 5.

The investigation determined that failing to yield the right of way was a contributing factor in the crash.

Neither Proctor’s nor Watson’s conditions were immediately available early on Wednesday afternoon.

The sheriff said that the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or who may have witnessed the events leading up to the crash has been asked to contact Cpl. Brandon For at the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office by calling (301) 475-4200 ext. 72265 or emailing Brandon.Foor@stmarysmd.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice St. Mary's and receive free news updates.