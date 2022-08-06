Belligerent Knife-Wielding Man Sparks Standoff In St. Mary's: Authorities

A knife-wielding man in Maryland threatened law enforcement officers during a standoff while shouting and acting belligerently, officials said.

Sergio Rashad Rice, 40, of Hollywood, was found by deputies responding to reports of a disturbance on the 21300 block of Windsor Drive in Lexington Park on Saturday, June 4, the St. Mary's County Sheriff Office said.

Rice allegedly made multiple threats to deputies at the scene and at oint point, left then returned to pull off a metal tag attached to a nearby utility pole while continuing to yell and act belligerently, police said.

Deputies were ultimately able to subdue Rice, who was arrested. and charged with:

Disorderly conduct;

Malicious destruction of property;

Failure to obey a lawful/reasonable offer.

The St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Department did not announce when Rice was scheduled to court to make an appearance.

