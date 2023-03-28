Thousands Raised For Transgender Teen Shot, Killed In St. Mary's County

A St. Mary’s County community is rallying around the family of a transgender teenager who was killed over the weekend in Lexington Park.

Isiaih Alexander Woodland, 18, more commonly known to her friends and family as “Ta'siya” and “Siyah” was shot and killed on Friday, March 24, outside of Big Dogs Paradise in Mechanicsville.

The fatal shooting was reported at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Friday morning, when members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office were called to the bar/liquor store.

In response, a family member of Ta’siya’s set up a GoFundMe fundraising campaign to assist in offsetting funeral costs.

“She was a woman who was high-spirited and protective of those she loved,” her aunt wrote. “She loved to have a good time, smile, laugh, and spend time with her family. She was never too far when you needed her.”

Woodland lost her mother early in her life, leaving her and three siblings to cope as the teen began to transition.

“After her and her three siblings lost their mom, someone whom she deeply resembles and looked up to, she got the courage to start living in her truth and started her transition, which her family accepted with open arms.

“For the years that god gave us, she was a joy and made sure everyone was around and knew that they were loved. This unexpected death has overcome our family with grief.”

Following her death, officials from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office said that they’ve been in regular contact with members of Woodland’s family and the LGBTQ+ community to “address concerns of personal and public safety,” though they noted that “it does not appear that the victim was targeted due to her gender identity.”

Those interested in donating to Woodland’s GoFundMe campaign can do so here.

