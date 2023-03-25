Transgender Teen Killed In Mechanicsville, St. Mary's County Sheriff Says

New information has been released by members of the St. Mary's County Sheriff's office as they continue to investigate the death of a teen who was killed early on Friday morning.

Isiaih Alexander Woodland, 18, of Lexington Park, has been identified by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office as the victim who was shot and killed to kick off Friday, March 24.

On Saturday, March 25, investigators said that Woodland is the victim's legal name, though she was a transgender woman whose first name was Tasiyah, though she also went by Siyah.

The incident was reported at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Friday morning outside of the Big Dogs in Paradise bar in Mechanicsville, where there was reports of shots fired.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office were called to the bar, and upon arrival found the victim near the scene with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office has been in regular contact with members of the victim's family to offer support and investigation updates," officials said.

"The Sheriff's Office has also been in contact with members of PFLAG Southern Maryland and the LGBTQ+ community to address concerns of personal and public safety."

Investigators said that the shooting was an isolated event, and “there is no threat to the general public at this time," and noted that it does not appear that the victim was targeted due to her gender identity.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting has been asked to contact Det. David Lawrence at the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office by calling (301) 475-4200 ext. 78130 or by emailing david.lawrence@stmaryscountymd.gov.

Click here to follow Daily Voice St. Mary's and receive free news updates.