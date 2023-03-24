Teen Killed In Shooting Outside St. Mary's County Bar/Liquor Store

A teen is dead after a fatal early morning shooting outside a St. Mary’s County on Friday morning, officials say.

Isiaih Alexander Woodland, 18, of Lexington Park, has been identified by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office as the victim who was shot and killed to kick off Friday, March 24.

The incident was reported at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Friday morning outside of the Big Dogs in Paradise bar in Mechanicsville, where there was reports of shots fired.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office were called to the bar, and upon arrival found Woodland near the scene with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is now in the hands of the St. Mary’s County Sherif’s Office Criminal Investigations Division.

Officials said that the shooting was an isolated event, and “there is no threat to the general public at this time.”

Anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting has been asked to contact Det. David Lawrence at the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office by calling (301) 475-4200 ext. 78130 or by emailing david.lawrence@stmaryscountymd.gov.

Click here to follow Daily Voice St. Mary's and receive free news updates.