New Escapee Wanted For Ditching Court-Ordered GPS Device, Fleeing In St. Mary's County: Sheriff

Seen him? 

Daniel Steven Connelly

 Photo Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff
Zak Failla
Investigators from the St. Mary's Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's assistance in tracking down lcoal resident Daniel Steven Connelly, who was able to escape following his arrest.

They say that on Thursday, March 7, Connelly, who was incarcerated at the St. Mary's County detention and Rehabilitation Center at the time, removed his court-ordered GPS monitoring device while at an inpatient treatment facility in California.

He then left the area.

No other details were provided by the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information regarding Connelly or his whereabouts has been asked to contact Det. Joseph Bowling by calling (301) 475-4200 ext. 1959.

