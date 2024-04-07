Waldorf resident Tiernan Anthony Stevenson was killed on Sunday morning after crashing into an SUV being driven by 36-year-old Hollywood native Stephanie Rose Robey, officials say.

The crash was reported shortly before 10:20 a.m. on Sunday, April 7.

According to investigators, Stephenson was riding his motorcycle north on Three Notch Road when Robey pulled into his path while attempting to cross the road from Tom Hodges Drive.

Tiernan struck the rear driver's side door, was ejected from the motorcycle, and pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Robey was taken to MedStar Washington Hospital, and a minor was airlifted to a Children's Hospital for treatment and evaluation of critical injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or events leading up to the fatal crash has been asked to contact Cpl. Rachael Roszell at the sheriff's office by calling (301) 475-4200 ext. 8108 or emailing Rachael.Roszell@stmaryscountymd.com.

