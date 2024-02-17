Mostly Cloudy and Breezy 42°

Man Walking Down The Street Gunned Down: Maryland State Police

Maryland State Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Wicomico County.

 Photo Credit: Maryland State Police
Zak Failla
At approximately 8:10 p.m. on Friday night, police say that Salisbury resident Richard Darlington Smith, 49, was walking down the street when he was shot multiple times in the 900 block of Division Street in his hometown. 

Smith was treated by paramedics at the scene of the shooting, where he was ultimately pronounced dead.

No information about a possible motive or suspects was released by state police.

The fatal shooting remains under investigation by the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit and Salisbury Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact investigators by calling (410) 430-1556.

