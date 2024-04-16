Lexington Park resident Thomas Moreland, 21, is facing life in prison after being convicted this week to first-degree murder for the summer shooting in 2022 that left a 16-year-old dead and another teen suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, officials say.

Moreland was convicted by a jury following a five-day trial of:

First-degree murder;

Second-degree murder;

Attempted first-degree murder;

Attempted second-degree murder;

First-degree assault;

Conspiracy to commit first-degree assault.

“The annual Hollywood Carnival is a treasured family tradition, but on July 15, 2022, (Moreland), along with others, orchestrated and executed a nightmarish event for those in attendance and inflicted widespread fear that rippled throughout the County and beyond,” State's Attorney Jaymi Sterling said.

When he is sentenced, Moreland will face life in prison.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice St. Mary's and receive free news updates.