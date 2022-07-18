Carnival Postponed, Not Canceled, After Fatal Teen Shooting At Maryland Fire Department Event

The show must go on.

The Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department and St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office announced that they will move forward with their Annual Carnival, opting to postpone it rather than cancel after a teen opened fire and struck another youth during an incident over the weekend.

Devron Ny’Quez Murray, 19, of Lexington Park, shot Syncere Kovey Smith at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department carnival on Three Notch Road just before 11 p.m., the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office said.

In response, officials said that the heads of those agencies met with "the goal to decide if the department would be moving forward with the carnival, or canceling this year."

"After a lengthy discussion, from members of the department, Ladies Auxiliary Members, and Sheriff (Timothy) Cameron of the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office, it was decided that the carnival will continue this year, however, it will be postponed for a date to be determined in the near future," officials said.

No date has been determined, with members of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department saying that it will be determined "in the near future."

"Over the next several weeks, the department will be working with several agencies to develop and implement additional protocols to enhance safety to all that attend the carnival," they added. "Once those protocols have been developed, the department will announce when the carnival will re-open."

Smith was airlifted to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown where he later died of his injuries, investigators said. Another man was struck by a bullet in the leg and was air transported to an area trauma center.

Witnesses provided a description of the shooter who was found nearby in a matter of minutes at the Birdie’s gas station in Hollywood, police said. A search of the area turned up a 9mm handgun, which Murray is prohibited from possessing a handgun because of his age.

Murray was apprehended and charged with:

First-degree murder;

Second-degree murder;

First-degree attempted murder;

Second-degree attempted murder;

Two counts of first-degree assault.

He is being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Det. First Class Tyler Payne at (301) 475-4200, ext. 78010 or email tyler.payne@stmarysmd.com.

"Our number one goal for re-opening our carnival is the safety of our guests, our families, and our members," officials said. "We want everyone that attends our carnival to not worry about anything, enjoy time with their families, and make memories as we did as kids.

"We ask that you please remain patient, as our members and our families are still decompressing after the tragic event that took place Friday night," they added. "We understand that this is an extremely emotional time in our community and want to make the best decisions for everyone involved, from our community members to our department members and families."

