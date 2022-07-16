Details Released Teen Boy's Killing At Maryland Fire Department Carnival

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in a fire department carnival shooting that killed a 16-year-old boy and hurt another victim's leg in what authorities say stems from an ongoing dispute between two rival groups of youth offenders in St. Mary's County.

Devron Ny’Quez Murray, 19 of Lexington Park, shot Syncere Kovey Smith at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department carnival on Three Notch Road just before 11 p.m., the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office said.

Smith was airlifted to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown where he later died of his injuries. Another man was struck by a bullet in the leg and was air transported to an area trauma center.

Witnesses provided a description of the shooter who was found nearby in a matter of minutes at the Birdie’s gas station in Hollywood, police said. A search of the area turned up a 9mm handgun. Murray is prohibited from possessing a handgun because of his age.

He has been charged with First-Degree Murder; Second-Degree Murder; First-Degree Attempted Murder; Second-Degree Attempted Murder and two counts of First-Degree Assault. Murray is being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective First Class Tyler Payne at 301-475-4200, ext. 78010 or email tyler.payne@stmarysmd.com.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.