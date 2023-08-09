Leonardtown Motorcyclist, 24, Killed In Head-On Crash Minutes After Criticizing Police

William Noah Friess, 24, was killed in a head-on crash while riding his 2007 Harley-Davidson over the weekend int he area of Newtowne Neck Road and Rosebank Road, according to the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office.

The Leonardtown resident was treated at the scene before being taken by paramedics to an area hospital while they waited for an airlift.

Investigators say that Friess was riding on Newtowne Neck Road when he crossed over the center line and struck a Nissan Sentra that was being driven by Hyattsville resident Enry David Aguilar Lemus.

Friess was ejected from the bike and suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

It is believed that speed and operator error appear to be factors in the crash, according to the sheriff's office.

His death came on the same day he published a post on social media about being harassed by police for riding a motorcycle.

Friess posted his statement at 3:48 p.m. on Aug. 5, and the crash was reported at 4:32 p.m. that same day by the sheriff's office.

Following his death, friends and family have been rallying as they look forward and to take care of his young child.

"The friends and family of William Friess are experiencing a terrible loss," a family member posted on Facebook. "My sister, Adina Smith, introduced William into our family a few years ago and although he is not physically with us anymore, he will always remain a part of the family."

Partner Adina Smith commented on a Facebook post of Friess and his child that "(She would) do anything to see you again," with multiple emojis.

Organizers of a GoFundMe campaign on behalf of the family have raised nearly $10,000 in the days following Friess' death.

"He leaves behind a young wife and a son who just turned 1. Please if you can find it in your heart to support a young family in their time of need," Joshua Vandersmissen wrote. "William was an amazing husband, father, and friend to many in the community."

A remembrance for Friess has been set for between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 14 at the Mattingley Gardiner Funeral Home. Prayers will be held at 7 p.m. that night.

Services will be held the following day at 10 a.m. with a procession to All Saints Church on Oakley Road in Avenue Maryland.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice St. Mary's and receive free news updates.