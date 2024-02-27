Driver Found With Gunshot Wound After Crashing At Lexington Park Intersection, Sheriff Says

Deputies were called at around 9 p.m. on Monday night to investigate a crash when a vehicle went through a fence and into a shed near Valley Drive and Fox Ridge Road, officials say.

First responders provided aid to the driver for injuries sustained in the crash, at which point they found that the victim had been shot and they were rushed to an area Shock Trauma Center.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the crash or shooting has been asked to contact DFC Benjamin Raley at the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office by calling (301) 475-4200 ext. 8076 or emailing Benjamin.Raley@stmaryscountymd.gov.

