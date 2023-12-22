Convict Caught With Drugs, Weapons, Heading Back Behind Bars: St. Mary's State's Attorney

Lexington Park resident Dimitri Paul Brooks, 28, has been sentenced to 40 years in prison with all but 15 suspended after being busted earlier this year on felony drug and weapon offenses, the St. Mary's County State's Attorney's Office announced.

According to a sheriff’s office spokesperson, earlier this year, detectives from the sheriff office's Vice/Narcotics Unit, Emergency Services Team, and a K-9 Unit executed search and seizure warrants in the 46000 block of Sue Drive in Lexington Park amid their ongoing investigation.

The residence in question belonged to Brooks, and a search of the home led to the seizure of:

“A significant quantity” of crack cocaine;

Fentanyl;

Loaded Ruger Security 9mm handgun;

Cash;

Digital scale;

Various packing/production materials.

Officials noted that Brooks was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a previous criminal conviction.

On Thursday, State's Attorney Jaymi Sterling announced his sentence.

"Getting drugs off the streets and firearms out of the hands of criminals is paramount to keeping our community safe," she said. "(Brooks) was prohibited from possessing firearms because of a prior conviction, and yet continued to do so while trafficking narcotics.

"This sentence means that (he) will not longer be able to compromise the safety of our community."

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice St. Mary's and receive free news updates.