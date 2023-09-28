Cantaloupes Shipped To DMV Region Being Recalled For Salmonella Concerns

Arizona-based Eagle Produce is voluntarily recalling 6,456 cases of cantaloupe that may be contaminated with Salmonella following a test at an FDA distribution center.

Specifically, the recall includes Kandy whole cantaloupes with the UPC number code of 4050 on the package and lot codes of:

797901;

797900;

804918.

The recalled cantaloupes were distributed between Tuesday, Sept. 5 and Saturday, Sept. 16 and sold in supermarkets in these areas:

California;

Illinois;

Indiana;

Iowa;

Kentucky;

Louisiana;

Maryland;

Michigan;

Minnesota;

Missouri;

North Carolina;

North Dakota;

Ohio;

South Dakota;

Tennessee;

Texas;

Virginia;

West Virginia;

Wisconsin;

Washington DC.

To date, there have been no reported illnesses attributed to the recalled fruit. No other products or lot code dates are included in the recall.

Consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause Salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. The most common symptoms of Salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours of eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts four to seven days.

Most people recover without treatment. In some persons, however, diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness, according to the FDA

