Woman Found Dead Inside Prince George's County Home During Welfare Check: Police

At approximately 9:40 a.m. on Saturday morning, officers were called to the 800 block of St. James Court to conduct a welfare check, where they found a woman inside suffering from traumatic injuries.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say that "preliminarily, detectives don't believe this is a random crime," and noted that there is no ongoing threat to the community.

No information about the victim was released.

It remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

