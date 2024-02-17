Overcast 34°

Woman Found Dead Inside Prince George's County Home During Welfare Check: Police

A woman was found dead inside a Prince George's County home in what police believe was not a random crime.

Prince George's County Police at the scene.

 Photo Credit: Prince George's County Police
Zak Failla
Zak Failla

At approximately 9:40 a.m. on Saturday morning, officers were called to the 800 block of St. James Court to conduct a welfare check, where they found a woman inside suffering from traumatic injuries.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say that "preliminarily, detectives don't believe this is a random crime," and noted that there is no ongoing threat to the community.

No information about the victim was released. 

It remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. 

